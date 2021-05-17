NM United reacts after big 3-1 win at home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United won their first match of the season on Saturday in what was their home opener. NM United took out Austin Bold FC 3-1 inside the Rio Grande Credit Union field at Isotopes Park on Saturday and for the new players, like local Sergio Rivas, it was a very special experience.

“Being able to perform in front of my people and my city, you know it’s truly a blessing. It was one of those moments when I scored and you just don’t feel anything, you are just floating and it was an amazing moment. The fans were yelling and I am just happy to be able to do this for my city, for my hometown,” said Sergio Rivas.

Head Coach Troy Lesesne was happy with his team’s performance on Saturday night and said that they stepped it up a notch from week two. Lesesne also said after this game that a win was a must on Saturday night because this team had to put on a solid performance for their fans.

“You know, they leaned in more and committed more, our fan base did, in 2020 with no home matches. So, I told them it’s our responsibility, we have a duty to go out tonight and put everything we have into securing three points, and they did that. That’s my biggest takeaway from the night,” said Lesesne.

NM United’s next match will be on Friday, May 21 at Colorado Springs, with kick off at 7 p.m.