NM United plays Tacoma to a draw

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They needed the win and three points to help their shrinking playoff hopes. New Mexico United had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Tacoma Defiance on Wednesday night. Tacoma would score first in the 7th minute when Azriel Gonzalez found the back of the net.

As the match approached the 8th minute, NM United’s Chris Wehan squared the match up after converting a pass from Kevaughn Frater. The match stayed locked at one.

It looked as if New Mexico United would pull off the go-ahead goal when Devin Sandoval sent a header in Tacoma’s goalkeeper, Trey Muse’s direction. Muse not only stopped it, but he was also able to fend off a flurry of multiple shots off of a few rebounds to keep the match squared at one.

Each team only picked up a point for the draw. That means New Mexico United must win their final home game of the season against Las Vegas on Saturday and hope from some help from San Antonio.