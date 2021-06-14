NM United not happy with Saturdays draw, but have a lot to takeaway

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –New Mexico United earned 1 point towards the standings on Saturday, after a 0-0 draw with Austin Bold. It was not the result they wanted, but Head Coach Troy Lesesne says they did have a lot of positives.

“A lot of positives on the night. So, you know I think we walk away emotionally from this game and we are disappointed not to get the three points right, but when you remove the emotion there is another clean sheet on the board, there is a lot of initiative of trying to create movement high up the field in different ways and ultimately our ability to recover the ball was excellent on the night. So, these are all really positive things”, said Lesesne.

It was another slow start on offense on Saturday night. They would finish with 11 total shots, but none of their shots were on goal. This marked the second time that United played host to Austin Bold, but unlike the first match that ended in a 3-1 victory, NM United failed to find the net and this one ended in a nil-nil draw.

“Clearly on the night we lacked dangerous chances. Some of that is predicated on how Austin played, but then we also have to look at ourselves and say did we have individual moments that could have been better, did we attack in numbers and in groups enough, and I think we were close, but obviously we have to be a little bit tighter in order to get some better shots on goal and we are going to do that man. There is no doubt about that”, said Lesesne.

NM United now has a record of 3-2-2 and they will remain home now to host San Antonio next on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.