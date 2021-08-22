NM United lowering capacity at September home games

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico United announced on Sunday they’ve made the decision to reduce capacity at upcoming home matches in September. The capacity will now be at 66% or roughly 9,500 seats.

In a press release, United also said they will be encouraging individuals attending the games to wear masks while walking the concourse of Isotopes Park. “Our goals are twofold: to create the most intimidating atmosphere in the USL Championship, and to keep New Mexicans safe,” said New Mexico United Owner/President Peter Trevisani. “We must do our part to keep our communities healthy.”

NM United, along with their partner Western Sky Community Care, will also be offering COVID-19 tests before people enter the park. COVID-19 vaccinations will also be available at select tailgate events. Officials say capacity restrictions will be reevaluated as COVID statistics in the state change.

