NM United loses to Phoenix on the road, 3-2

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United came into their Saturday night match in Phoenix riding five consecutive draws. NM United looked to get back into the win column taking on a very good Phoenix Rising FC Club, and things looked good early as Sergio Rivas made it 1-0 on a goal in the 11th minute. Rivas now has four goals on the season, but that lead wouldn’t last in the second half.

Phoenix took a lead after back-to-back goals from Joey Calistri, but luck would fall in NM United’s favor in the 80th minute, Phoenix would score an own goal to tie the game at 2. NM United had their chances on goal after that and overall finished with 10 total shots, but a high-powered Phoenix offense – that finished with 27 total shots – would put the nail in the coffin in the 90th minute after former United forward Santi Moar hit the go-ahead goal.

NM United is now 6-7-7 on the season. They will look to bounce back at home next, as they host Colorado Springs on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.