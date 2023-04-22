ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United lost their third match of the year on Saturday at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, 2-1. It was a nil-nil match at the half, and Santi Moar would light a spark at the start of the 2nd half with his first goal of the season. Just one minute into the 2nd half it looked like the momentum was in NM United’s favor, but Colorado Springs would answer with back-to-back goals in the 67th & 70th.

NM United hasn’t won a match in USL play since March 18th. Their record now stands at 1 win, 3 losses, and 1 draw.

NM United will now look to bounce back in the US Open Cup on Wednesday. The Black and Yellow will host Phoenix Rising in a 3rd round match on Wednesday at 7 p.m.