NM United loses at home to Loudoun United on Saturday, 1-0

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United lost a tough game at home on Saturday to Loudoun United. 1-0 was the score at the end of regulation on Saturday, in a game that New Mexico United was down a man for most of the first half and the entire second half.

Austin Yearwood was given a red card in the 23rd minute of this match, on a very questionable call from the referee. Down a man for a second straight week, NM United would give up a goal before the break, and Loudoun would go on to win their first match of the year.

Now 2-2-1 on the season, NM United moves on to play at the Real Monarchs on Friday at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES