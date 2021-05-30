NM United loses at home to Loudoun United on Saturday, 1-0

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United lost a tough game at home on Saturday to Loudoun United. 1-0 was the score at the end of regulation on Saturday, in a game that New Mexico United was down a man for most of the first half and the entire second half.

Austin Yearwood was given a red card in the 23rd minute of this match, on a very questionable call from the referee. Down a man for a second straight week, NM United would give up a goal before the break, and Loudoun would go on to win their first match of the year.

Now 2-2-1 on the season, NM United moves on to play at the Real Monarchs on Friday at 8 p.m.