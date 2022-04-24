ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United lost their third-straight game on Saturday. The Black and Yellow also lost for the first time at home on Saturday, in a 1-0 defeat handed by San Antonio FC. NM United held San Antonio scoreless in the first half, and they would look much better offensively in the second half with eight shots, but a PK Goal in the 67th minute from San Antonio would seal an NM United loss.

Now 2-2-2 on the season, NM United will get some time off. Their next game won’t be until Wednesday, May 4th, at Sacramento.