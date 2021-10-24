NM United loses 2-0 on the road at Rio Grande Valley FC

New Mexico United is not ruling out future fan trips after a flight to Minnesota sells out in minutes.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United didn’t have their best performance on Saturday night, as they lost to Rio Grande Valley FC Toros, 2-0. RGV racked up 19 total shots in this game, while NM United only finished with four total shots and just one on goal.

NM United still remains in 4th place in the Mountain Division Standings, but RGV and Austin are now only 2 points behind them in the standings with one match remaining in the regular season. So, NM United will take their 11 win, 10 loss, and 10 draw record into their final match of the year next Saturday. NM United will control their playoff fate when they host Real Monarchs on that Saturday at 5 p.m.