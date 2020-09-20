NM United lose to Colorado Springs on Saturday, 2-1

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO. (KRQE) – New Mexico United played in front of local fans for the first time this season on Saturday. Over 800 New Mexican fans made the trip to Colorado Springs and early on in the match, they might have given NM United a little boost, as they took a 1-nil lead off of a goal from Devon Sandoval.

The Switchbacks would answer before the break though, as they would score on a PK before the first half’s final horn. Colorado Springs went on to score another goal in the second half and go on to keep NM United from scoring again.

“Obviously they are disappointed right now, there is no doubt about that. Right now, the group’s in El Paso’s hands, there is still plenty to play, we have three games to play and we are excited to go and be on the front foot in those games,” said Assistant Coach Zachary Prince.

New Mexico United finished with 18 shots, 7 shots on goal, which was more than Colorado Springs. NM United also contained possession longer and had a better percentage of passing accuracy, they just could not find that game tying goal down the stretch.

NM United is now four points behind El Paso in the Group-C standings, as El Paso beat Real Monarchs on Saturday night. NM United will play the Locomotive in El Paso next, on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.