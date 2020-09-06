NM United lose 3-2 on Saturday night in El Paso

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United dropped their first game ever in El Paso against Locomotive FC. 3-2 was the final on Saturday night, as this loss also marks the first in Group-C play for New Mexico United.

New Mexico United got off to a quick start with a goal from David Estrada in the 13th minute. El Paso would tie the game later, but New Mexico United would lead at the break after a PK goal from Devon Sandoval.

The 2nd half would belong to El Paso though, as they would take the lead on an own goal off the foot of Austin Yearwood in the 60th minute, and then EP Locomotive FC would hit the game-winner in the 88th minute.

New Mexico United still remains at the top of the USL Group-C standings with 20 points, but they now only hold a 2 point lead over El Paso with a 6-3-2 record. New Mexico United’s next game will be on Saturday in Salt Lake City at 12 p.m.