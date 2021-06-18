NM United, Isotopes games to operate at 100% capacity

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Friday that New Mexico will retire its color-coded, county-by-county system and all COVID health restrictions will be lifted July 1; That means, the Albuquerque Isotopes and New Mexico United will be able to operate at 100% capacity. The Isotopes say they will make the change right off the bat on July 1.

Meanwhile, New Mexico United will play two games under the current capacity limits and will welcome back more fans at the July 24 game against El Paso. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department says they don’t plan on increasing the number of tickets for fireworks at Balloon Fiesta Park. Read the city’s statement below: