NM United, Isotopes allowed to expand capacity limits

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Now that Bernalillo County is moving into the green, New Mexico United and the Albuquerque Isotopes can have more fans. Tickets are now on sale to the general public for the May Isotopes games. They will be able to operate at 50% capacity, which’s up from 25% in the yellow level.

Isotopes General Manager John Traub said they already had a plan in place to expand if the county were to go green and plan to offer up more seats. “It’s not going to be a true 50 percent because we still have to abide by the six feet. For us, getting to green really means we have right around 4,000 people, give or take 4,100 people, something like that,” Traub said.

New Mexico United says they will also be selling more tickets to their sold-out home games. They will go on sale Thursday at 8 am.