NM United is victorious at Real Monarchs SLC

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United returned to the victory column Saturday with a 2-0 victory at Real Monarchs SLC. New Mexico rising star Amando Moreno continued his red hot play, putting in both goals for his team.

Moreno had four goals and two assists in August and is off to a great start for the month of September. The victory gave the leaders of Group C another three points on top of the division at 7 wins, three losses, and two ties. Next for New Mexico United is a home away from home game.

United rented out Weidner Field in Colorado Springs for a September 19 match against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. New Mexico made 1,000 tickets available for its fans. It will be the first time Moreno will get a chance to experience the home crowd in a regular game.

Moreno is in his first year with the team. “When you have that feeling like the people are rooting for your own team and they’re right there live, it’s just a different feeling,” said Moreno. “I’m actually really, really excited for that and I know how these fans are. They’ll definitely make the trip.”