NM United is ready for their road match on Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United will play at the Tacoma Defiance on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. NM United is coming off of a draw last week at home against El Paso, and this team is hungry to get back into the win column and it helps that they have Amando Moreno back in the locker room.

“Amando returning after five matches, we missed him in those five matches for sure, but he’s picked right back up and I think the experience that he had with El Salvador is going to benefit our team to have him. So, I know he’s going to come back and be ready to go to represent the right way to be impactful for our side,” said NM United Head Coach Troy Lesesne.

NM United currently sits tied for third place in the USL Championships Mountain Division with 21 points and a record of 6-6-3. Moving forward this team needs to rack up as many points as possible and Coach Lesesne says that starts with Tacoma on Sunday.

“Yeah it’s critical, you know we are right at the halfway with this match. So, we wanna make sure that we secure three points and we are going to do anything possible to do that. Our mindset is single-minded going into Tacoma to make sure we get a good result for the back half of the season,” said Lesesne.

NM United and Tacoma will play on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and that match will be shown on ESPN+.