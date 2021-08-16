NM United is frustrated after 1-1 draw on Saturday

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United garnered their third consecutive draw on Saturday night after a late lead was dashed by a last-minute goal from El Paso, 1-1 was the final. New Mexico United now sits in sixth place in the USL Championship Mountain Division standings with a 6-6-5 overall record.

This team was not happy after this loss, but they do seem very motivated to improve. “Regardless of who is in the lineup, the messaging and the job is always the same. We want to say its a complete performance. We can’t, even if it’s just five seconds with a goal, its not a complete performance,” said NM United Defender Justin Schmidt. “It’s frustrating, but at the same time we feel more motivated than ever because that is the top team in our division and we feel like we are better than them,” said NM United Defender Josh Suggs.

The team will now have a quick turnaround as they play host to Oakland on Wednesday, August 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES