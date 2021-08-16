NM United is frustrated after 1-1 draw on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United garnered their third consecutive draw on Saturday night after a late lead was dashed by a last-minute goal from El Paso, 1-1 was the final. New Mexico United now sits in sixth place in the USL Championship Mountain Division standings with a 6-6-5 overall record.

This team was not happy after this loss, but they do seem very motivated to improve. “Regardless of who is in the lineup, the messaging and the job is always the same. We want to say its a complete performance. We can’t, even if it’s just five seconds with a goal, its not a complete performance,” said NM United Defender Justin Schmidt. “It’s frustrating, but at the same time we feel more motivated than ever because that is the top team in our division and we feel like we are better than them,” said NM United Defender Josh Suggs.

The team will now have a quick turnaround as they play host to Oakland on Wednesday, August 18 at 7:30 p.m.