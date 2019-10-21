NM United confident heading into playoff match on the road

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) New Mexico United had a huge win on Saturday night to get into the USL Playoffs. They beat Las Vegas Lights 2-0 and now move on to play Sacramento FC on the road.

United, who is the 10 seed, will play 7 seed Sacramento and it will be a USL Western Conference Play-In Game. It will be on the road, but this team feels confident on the road, as they are battle-tested after a tough regular-season schedule and a strong run in this year’s US Open Cup tournament.

“Yeah I mean I think we have more experience than any club in the league, with playing on the road and by playing in knockout games. So, it’s totally in our advantage and I don’t think there is much pressure on us. So, we just got to go play free and get results and advance, that’s the name of the game”, said NM United goalkeeper Cody Mizell.

United will play Sacramento on Wednesday at 8:30 pm.