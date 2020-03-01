NM United getting ready for second season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico United are gearing up for their second season and Saturday, they revealed their new kits.

The away kits feature the Puma logo with the bright yellow color scheme. The soccer team also made the announcement during their Black and Yellow Bash at Electric Playhouse. It gave United fans a chance to play games, meet players, and even drink United cocktails.

“It’s not just about the game that you’re watching on the field. It’s about who you’re watching it with on your right, left, front, and behind. We’re ready for everybody to get back together and celebrate and experience that feeling that we’re going to be experiencing over the next nine months,” said Owner and CEO Peter Trevisani.

The squad plays its first match of the season next Saturday with the home opener on March 21.