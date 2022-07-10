ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United looked to finish their week with six points and two victories over Rio Grande Valley, but that wouldn’t be the case, as a goal from RGV in the 90th minute ended this match in a 1-1 draw.

Jerome Kiesewetter scored his first goal of the season in the first half, after a great ball in from Josh Suggs ended with a header to the net from Kiesewetter. NM United would keep the score at 1-0 for most of this match, but once again, a late goal would be the difference.

“We played a good game, we were just unlucky. The last couple of minutes, like Zach said, we needed to have more composure and then they have no chance. From my point of view, they were just waiting for a set-piece opportunity and it happened. But we can’t sit here and cry about it. We just have to go on Wednesday,” said Jerome Kiesewetter.

Now 8-3-6 on the year, New Mexico United will hit the road next, playing Tulsa on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.