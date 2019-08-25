NM United fall to San Antonio on the road 5-0

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- It wasn’t a good start for New Mexico United on Saturday night in San Antonio, as Saalih Muhammad would get a red card in the 21st minute. United would be down a man after that and San Antonio FC would capitalize.

United gave up 2 goals in the first half and then another 3 in the 2nd half. They fall hard on the road 5-0.

NM United is now below the playoff line, sitting in 9th place in the USL Western Conference Standings. Their record now stands at 8-7-10 on the year.

They do return home now though and will play seven of their last nine games at home. NM United will host Orange County first on Sunday, September 1 at 4 p.m.

