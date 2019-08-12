NM United fall to Portland Timbers 2 on the road, 3-2

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NM_United_end_their_game_with_OKC_Energy_5_20190606044825

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- It was a hard-fought game for New Mexico United on Sunday, but they would walk away with a 3-2 loss against Portland Timbers 2.

It wasn’t a good start for the United, as Portland took a 1-0 lead in the 3rd minute of this game. It would be 1-0 at the half, and things would only get worse as the Timbers 2 would sink their 2nd goal of the match in the 2nd half making it 2-0.

While it did look bad, this United team would not give up, as Santi Moar would give the United life with a solid goal in the 72dn minute. Moar now has 10 goals on the season.

Poor officiating would come into play right after Moar’s goal though, as a questionable penalty was called in the United’s box, and Portland would capitalize on the PK making it a 3-1 game.

David Estrada would later score a goal to make it 3-2, but the United would run out of time and Portland would get the win at home.

New Mexico United is now 8-7-9 on the year and will be back at home next to host LA Galaxy II on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss