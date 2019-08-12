NM United fall to Portland Timbers 2 on the road, 3-2

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- It was a hard-fought game for New Mexico United on Sunday, but they would walk away with a 3-2 loss against Portland Timbers 2.

It wasn’t a good start for the United, as Portland took a 1-0 lead in the 3rd minute of this game. It would be 1-0 at the half, and things would only get worse as the Timbers 2 would sink their 2nd goal of the match in the 2nd half making it 2-0.

While it did look bad, this United team would not give up, as Santi Moar would give the United life with a solid goal in the 72dn minute. Moar now has 10 goals on the season.

Poor officiating would come into play right after Moar’s goal though, as a questionable penalty was called in the United’s box, and Portland would capitalize on the PK making it a 3-1 game.

David Estrada would later score a goal to make it 3-2, but the United would run out of time and Portland would get the win at home.

New Mexico United is now 8-7-9 on the year and will be back at home next to host LA Galaxy II on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.