NM United fall on the road to Fresno 2-1

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Coming off of a tough loss on the road in Minnesota, New Mexico United would drop another game on Saturday. This loss came in league play on Saturday though, as the United fell to Fresno FC 2-1 in California.

NM United is now 6-5-8 in USL regular season play, and have not garnered a win in six games. They also fall to 9th place in the USL Western Conference Standings.

They will now return home to host Cardiff City on Thursday at 8:30pm, that game will be played at UNM Soccer Stadium.