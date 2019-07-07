NM United fall on the road Saturday, 1-0 to Real Monarchs

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- It wasn’t a very exciting first half, but there were chances at goal for both sides in this game. The score would be knotted up a zero at the break though, and from there the United would be unable to find the net.

A penalty kick in the 58th minute of the 2nd half would be the only goal made in this game, and it came off of the foot of a Real Monarch. United’s record now falls to 6 wins-5 losses-8 draws. They currently sit in 7th place in the USL Western Conference Standings.

NM United will now hit the road again but will be playing on the big stage, as they play at the MLS’s Minnesota United on Wednesday in US Open Cup Quarterfinal play. NM United vs Minnesota United is Wednesday and will kick off at 6 p.m.