NM United fall on the road 2-1 to Tulsa

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United is nearing the end of their regular season schedule, and they would not get the result they wanted on Saturday night on the road as they lost to Tulsa 2-1.

The United made it a 1-1 game in the second half, after Devon Sandoval netted his 11th goal of the season, but late in the match, Tulsa would hit the go ahead.

New Mexico United remain in 11th place after this loss in the USL Western Conference Standings, but with just two games remaining in the regular season, they need to finish out strong if they want to make the playoffs.

New Mexico United will return home now and host Sounders FC 2 on Wednesday at 7 p.m.