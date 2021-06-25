NM United fall at Colorado Springs 3-1

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United fell on the road at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 3-1 Friday night. There is just a little bit of irony in the score because earlier in the season New Mexico beat Colorado Springs by the same count.

Josh Suggs had the only goal for New Mexico as it came in the 19th minute off a corner kick from Andrew Tinari. Colorado Springs not only got the equalizer, they added a pair. New Mexico is now 4-3-2 on the season and returns to the pitch Wednesday against Real Monarchs for the second leg of a three-game road trip.