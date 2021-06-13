NM United ends in a scoreless draw on Saturday against Austin

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United was slow to start on offense once again Saturday night. They would finish with 11 total shots, but none of their shots were on goal. This marked the second time that United played host to Austin Bold, but unlike the first match that ended in a 3-1 victory, NM United failed to find the net and this one ended in a nil-nil draw.

It was pride night at the Lab and the United would draw a season-high sellout crowd of 9,288. NM United now has a record of 3-2-2 and they will remain home now to host San Antonio next on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

