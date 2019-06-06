NM United end their game with OKC Energy in 1-1 tie Video

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) - New Mexico United hosted the OKC Energy on Wednesday night in front of a packed house at Isotopes Park.

It was Pride Night at the park and the United would take a 1-nill lead at the break. OKC would answer in the 2nd half though, and the New Mexico United would add on another tie to their record.

"Yeah just refocus, we have a quick turnaround which is good. I know the guys will be disappointed with the result tonight, but yeah quick turnaround. We are still undefeated at home and we are still on a good streak right now," said NM United Goal Keeper Cody Mizell.

United are still in first in the USL Western Conference Standings at 6-1-7. They will remain at home now as they host Sacramento next on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.