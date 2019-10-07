NM United end in a 1-1 draw with RGV on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – For a second straight week, the New Mexico United finish in a draw at home. The final was 1-1 at Isotopes Park Saturday night in their game with the Rio Grande Valley Toros.

The Toros took the first lead in this game in the 40th minute. Sam Hamilton would tie it up at 1-1 in the 44th minute though, and while they had many chances at the net in the second half the United end in another draw.

Now 10-9-12, New Mexico United moves up to sole position of 10th place in the USL Western Conference standings. They now only have three more regular season games to seal their playoff fate.

The United take on Tulsa next on the road. That game is Saturday at 6 p.m.