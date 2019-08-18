NM United end in 2-2 draw at home with LA Galaxy II Saturday night

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- It wasn’t the result they wanted, as New Mexico United finished in a 2-2 draw with LA Galaxy II on Saturday night at Isotopes Park. This one is tough because United had a lot of strong chances to take a lead late in this game, but that game-winning goal never came.

LA would take the early lead, but Chris Wehan would net his 7th goal of the season to tie the game 1-1 at the half. LA would regain the lead in the 74th minute of the 2nd half, but New Mexico would answer right away with a made PK from Kevaughn Frater.

NM United is now 8-6-10 on the year and drop down to 7th place in the USL Western Conference Standings with 34 points. They will now hit the road to take on a very hot San Antonio team on Saturday at 5 p.m. That game will be shown on ESPN+.