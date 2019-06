NM United played in another road game on Saturday night and would once again finish in a draw. The final score with LA Galaxy was 1-1.

Kevaughn Frater would score the only goal for United and he now leads the USL in goals made with 11. Now 6-3-9 on the season, United do move into being tied for 2nd place in the USL Western Conference standings.

They will hit the road again though, as they play at the Real Monarchs on Saturday at 8 p.m.

