NM United earns another draw on Sunday, 0-0 at Tacoma

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United was held scoreless for a 3rd consecutive match after they ended in a 0-0 draw with Tacoma on Sunday afternoon. NM United now has 6 wins, 6 losses, and 4 draws on the season and with 22 points they now sit in 3rd place in the Mountain Division standings.
NM United will now get a long break as their next match will not be until Saturday, August 14 at home against El Paso.