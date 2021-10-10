NM United earns another draw on Saturday night, 1-1 against RGV

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The regular season is nearing its end for New Mexico United. While they wanted a victory over Rio Grande Valley on Saturday night at home, this team is happy to get a point towards the standings with a 1-1 draw.

NM United only finished with two shots on goal in this game, and Head Coach Troy Lesesne hopes to see improvement there. “I liked the way we pushed the game, the only thing I can be critical of is pushing the game towards chances. Chance creation and really pushing pressure on their goalkeeper and their backline with 15-20 minutes to go. Not enough of our possession materialized into clear chances or even half chances,” said Troy Lesesne.

RGV took an early lead in this match, but Chris Wehan would be the man of the match for the Black and Yellow as he netted his 10th goal of the season in the 24th minute and tied the match at 1. “We just, all we can look forward to is this next game and of course stay positive and just keep pushing,” said Chris Wehan.

NM United now has 10 wins, 9 losses, and 9 draws but they still sit in fourth place in the Mountain Division standings which keeps them in the playoffs at the moment. NM United only has four matches remaining in the season with San Diego up next on the road. That match will be next Sunday at 4 p.m.