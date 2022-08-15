ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United earned their 9th draw of the season, after a 2-2 final on Sunday at LA Galaxy II. New Mexico United got off to a great start on the attacking end, leading 2-0 at the halftime whistle.

Remario Williams started the scoring with his first goal in an NM United uniform in the 24th minute. Christian Nava would create the opportunity for their next goal, as he hit a defender in the box for his own goal.

LA Galaxy II would come back in the 2nd half though, scoring in the 62ng minute, and then hitting the equalizer in the 69th minute. NM United’s record now stands at 10 wins, 5 losses, and 9 draws. They still remain in 4th place in the Western Conference standings with 39 points.

Their next match will be on Wednesday at home, against Memphis 909, that game will kick off at 7pm.