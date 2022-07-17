ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was Meow Wolf Night at Isotopes Park on Saturday, and it was a packed house at the Lab as 12,069 fans showed up to support. Fans would be on their feet early, as Jerome Kiesewetter made it 1-0 just 50 seconds into the match.

Kiesewetter’s goal marks the fastest regular season goal in NM United history. NM United led 1-0 at the half, but Pittsburgh would answer in the second half. A defensive miscue from Kalen Ryden would lead to a Riverhound equalizer in the 75th minute. NM United would not be able to answer after that, as they earned their fifth draw at home this season and their seventh overall on the year.

Now 9-3-7 on season, NM United will move on to play Detroit City on the road next Saturday at 5:30 p.m.