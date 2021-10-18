NM United earns 1-1 draw on the road with San Diego

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United finished their match with San Diego on Sunday in thrilling fashion, as Ilija Ilić scored a goal late to tie the game at 1. This game would end in a 1-1 draw moments after the late goal.
Story continues below
- Albuquerque: Amazon transportation hub at Sunport could lead to more jobs
- Community: Barelas community leaders hold press conference ahead of United Stadium bond vote
- Crime: Alvarado Square set to reopen following vandalism repairs
- New Mexico: Doña Ana County officials seek positive ID of dead body
United’s playoff hopes are now better as they currently sit in fourth place in the Mountain Division, with a 10 win, 9 loss, and 10 draw record. This team only has three more matches remaining in the regular season with their next match against San Antonio in Albuquerque on Wednesday, October 20 at 7 p.m.