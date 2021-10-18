NM United earns 1-1 draw on the road with San Diego

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is milder than in recent days, with temperatures climbing out of the 40s and 50s. Daytime temperatures will be warmer than yesterday, climbing into the 60s, 70s, and 80s. Skies are partly sunny this morning, but clouds will clear out by midday and afternoon, leading to more sunshine. Winds will be picking up this afternoon as the next storm system crosses the Rockies. Winds will be gustiest in the west mountains and Four Corners and the northern high terrain, with maximum wind gusts to around 40 mph. Most other spots will see winds up to around 30 mph from the southwest. The quietest area will be the southeast plains.

Winds stay breezy Tuesday, and temperatures will cool down about 5 to 10 degrees behind a cold front. High pressure will return Wednesday through Saturday, bringing warmer than normal temperatures and calmer winds.