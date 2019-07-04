NM United earn USL Mid-Season Awards

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico United Soccer Team heard some good news on Wednesday, as Head Coach Troy Lesesne and forward Kevaughn Frater earned USL Mid-Season Awards.

Troy Lesesne earned mid-season Coach of the Year, while Kevaughn Frater earned mid-season MVP. “It just shows that we have been putting in the work, and it’s grateful when you have a coach that believes in you, and a system and stuff like that,” said Frater.

“Yes, it is an honor. But we have a lot of work to do, and if this is a postseason award that is something that I happen to accomplish, then I would feel a lot better about that, but we have a long way to go,” said Lesesne.

The United are now one week away from their US Open Cup Quarterfinal matchup in Minnesota, but up first is a regular season match with The Real Monarchs. That game will be on Saturday in Utah, at 8 p.m. and it will be shown on ESPN Plus.

This United team hopes to start off the second half of the season with a win, but they are excited to hit the road this time around because they are finally rested, coming off of a tough stretch of games. “Yeah, especially so early on in the season, having to play midweek, weekend, I don’t know, three weeks in a row, and not really getting a chance to have some time off. Obviously, all of them on the road as well, so back on the road this weekend, but we had five days off so we are feeling rested and ready to go,” said goal keeper Cody Mizell.