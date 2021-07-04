NM United drops 3rd straight after 2-1 loss at El Paso on Saturday night

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was another tough night for New Mexico United, as they dropped their third straight match on the road on Saturday night, 2-1 in El Paso. Things looked good going into the break, as Brian Brown made it 1-0 NM United just before the half but once again, the Black and Yellow would give up their lead in the second half.

El Paso scored back-to-back goals in the 56th and 57th minute of the second half. NM United now has four wins, five losses, and two draws on the season. This loss hurts as NM United misses out on some valuable points. As of now, they have 14 in the Mountain Division.

NM United will look to bounce back at home on Friday, as they host Colorado Springs at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Statewide Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES