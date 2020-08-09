NM United drop their first match since season restart

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United lost their game on Saturday night 5-2 against Phoenix Rising FC. NM United was riding a 2-match winning streak heading into their game with Phoenix, but a high powered offense seemed to be too much for NM United on Saturday night.

“Troy Lesesne made a tactical decision to put 3 in the back and try to attack a lot more, Phoenix rising does the same. So, when you are playing an attacking game like that you are going to leave yourself susceptible to a lot of counter attacks back at you. you saw a lot of goals from the counter attack from Phoenix rising and so I think maybe tactically it didn’t work out this time”, said NM United play-by-play broadcaster Adam Diehl.

NM United still sits at the top of the standings in Group-C with 10 points and a record of 3-1-2. Wins and points are crucial in this years shortened schedule, but Diehl believes that this team just needs to keep doing what they are doing moving forward.

“Look, they didn’t play bad against Phoenix at all and they had their opportunities and actually had more shots total, and really looked good at times. I think overall they are keeping it in possession, they are attacking very well, they are scoring goals and are averaging 2 goals a game since the return. So, i think just keep on keeping on really is what they need to do”, said Deihl.

NM United will play at Colorado Springs next on Saturday and that game will kick off at 3pm and will be shown on ESPN+.