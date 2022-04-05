ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United exploded on offense and put a wall up defensively in a 5-0 U.S. Open Cup victory over the Las Vegas Legends Tuesday night. “We tried to make them feel like they were under pressure from the kickoff,” said NM United head coach Zach Prince. Jerome Kiesewetter scored a pair of goals in the lopsided victory.

Chris Wehan started the scoring for New Mexico with a penalty kick goal in the 7th minute. That was followed by Kiesewetter’s first goal. New Mexico got another goal in the 40th minute from Raddy Ovouka and went into the half 3-0 advantage.

New Mexico got on the board again in the 47th minute when Carl Fred Sainte found the back of the net. New Mexico outshot Las Vegas 23 to 6 as they kept up the pressure through the entire match. Frustration set in with the visitors as Las Vegas racked up 3 yellow cards. The last one led to a penalty kick from Kieswetter for his second goal of the night. New Mexico United returns to the pitch April 16 for a match on the road against Phoenix Rising FC.