ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United is launching year two of its Diversity Fellowship Program for the coming season. The program, designed to improve access for underrepresented minorities in sports, gives candidates the chance to work with the team’s coaching or front office staff.

At the end of the three to six month program, each candidate receives funds to continue their career. The deadline to apply is February 26.