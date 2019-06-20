NM United completes another “CUPSET” with 2-1 victory over Dallas FC on Wednesday

DALLAS (KRQE) – The New Mexico United’s epic U.S. Open Cup run continues, after an upset victory over Dallas FC on Wednesday night, 2-1. The United played a spectacular game against their MLS foe on Wednesday night and have now punched their ticket to the quarterfinals of this year’s US Open Cup.

The United had goals from Kevaughn Frater in the first half and then another from Sam Hamilton in the second half. The United took the lead and they would hang onto it, after a solid game from Cody Mizel at goalkeeper.

The NM United now move on to play Minnesota United FC in the Round of Eight on July 10. The location and time for that match up are still TBD.