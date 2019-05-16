NM United battles Phoenix FC in 2nd round of Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
New Mexico United and Phoenix Rising FC went an entire half before getting on the scoreboard. Phoenix Rising got on the board first after a take down of one of their players in the box lead to a penalty kick in the 62nd minute.
Junior Flemmings fired a rocket past United goalie Cody Mizell for a 1-nil advantage. In the 78th minute Josh Suggs sent a kick across the field that landed in the path of Devon Sandoval who was at the right place at the right time.
His header into the net made it a 1 all match. The match would go into overtime. In the 94th minute New Mexico United forward Santi Moar took a shot at the net from far away and found nothing but the back of it to give his team a 2-1 advantage.
Phoenix answered in the 100th minute when forward Adam Jahn got ahead of the pack and pushed the ball past Mizell to level the match at 2 all.
In the end, the match ended with United on top taking the win on penalty kicks 4 to 3.