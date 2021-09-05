NM United are happy with win, but want more moving forward

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United garnered a crucial victory over Colorado Springs on Saturday night, this win marked their first since July, and Head Coach Troy Lesesne liked what he saw. “The biggest step for us was being able to see out the match in a complete way and I think we did that by not only scoring goals, but also defending extremely well tonight”, said Lesesne. “You know, we got to turn the page quickly and continue to look forward and say we are going to use this as a way to have momentum down the stretch”, said Lesesne.

There are just 11 matches left in the season and here is a look at the Mountain Division Standings:

RECORD POINTS

EL PASO 12-2-6 42 COLORADO SPRINGS 9-7-5 32 SAN ANTONIO 8-5-7 31 RGV 8-8-6 30 NM UNITED 7-7-7 28 AUSTIN 6-8-6 26 REAL MONARCHS 4-12-4 16

NM United’s next match will be on the road at Austin on Friday at 7 p.m.