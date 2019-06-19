NM United are confident heading into their match with Dallas FC

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico United are preparing to take on Dallas FC in the U.S. Open Cup. They are coming off of a loss on Saturday, but United players are hopeful that history will repeat itself.

“Because we lost in Sacramento game, and then we left it and went back to the Rapids and get a win. So, that’s what we are going to do,” said Rashid Tetteh, NM United center back.

The United are now one of two teams that are not in the MLS participating in the round of 16. The match will begin on Wednesday at 6 p.m.