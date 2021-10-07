NM United and Hartford Athletic battle to 2-2 draw

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the 9th time this season, New Mexico United walked off the pitch with a draw. United and Harford Athletic battled to a 2-2 draw Wednesday night in Albuquerque.

New Mexico took the early lead when Sergio Rivas found the back of the net in the 26th minute. The 1-0 lead would hold through the first half. Hartford would get the equalizer in the second half and take a 2-1 advantage in the 48th minute on a goal from Juan Carlos Obregon.

United made it all square in the 55th minute on a header from Devon Sandoval. It’s the second of three games in seven days for New Mexico United. The team will host RGV Saturday, as they try to solidify the fourth position in the Western Conference Mountain Division and guarantee themselves a playoff spot.