NM United and Hartford Athletic battle to 2-2 draw

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  For the 9th time this season, New Mexico United walked off the pitch with a draw. United and Harford Athletic battled to a 2-2 draw Wednesday night in Albuquerque.

New Mexico took the early lead when Sergio Rivas found the back of the net in the 26th minute. The 1-0 lead would hold through the first half. Hartford would get the equalizer in the second half and take a 2-1 advantage in the 48th minute on a goal from Juan Carlos Obregon.

Story continues below:

United made it all square in the 55th minute on a header from Devon Sandoval. It’s the second of three games in seven days for New Mexico United. The team will host RGV Saturday, as they try to solidify the fourth position in the Western Conference Mountain Division and guarantee themselves a playoff spot.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES