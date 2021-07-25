NM United and El Paso end in 0-0 draw Saturday night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United didn’t get the win on Saturday night at home, but they did come out with one point after a 0-0 draw with El Paso. This wasn’t the result they wanted, but being down a man in the second half and after a red card was issued to Juan Guzman, Head Coach Troy Lesesne was happy with his team’s ability to keep the match a draw.

“My thoughts are, I was incredibly proud of the team prior to the red card. I felt like we executed the plan that we had in place tonight, and I was even more proud [of] the effort that was displayed after that. I think it’s unfortunate that we go down a man. I think if it’s 11 versus 11 then we probably get the winner,” said Troy Lesesne.

Overall NM United finished with seven total shots and two shots on goal. They now hold a six-win, six-loss, and three draw record, which puts them at 21 points and in third place in the Mountain Division Standings. NM United will move on to play at the Tacoma Defiance on Sunday, August 1, at 2:30 p.m.