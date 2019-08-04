NM United and Austin Bold battle to draw

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- It’s not the result New Mexico United wanted. They battled the Austin Bold FC to a 2 all draw Saturday night.

Weather delayed the match for 45 minutes. New Mexico United got on the board first when midfielder Chris Wehan delivery a pass to sprinting Daniel Bruce just in front of the net.

Bruce to put the ball away for a 1-nil advantage. Austin Bold FC would tie the match before the half. Amobi Okugo squared the match up just before the first-half stoppage.

New Mexico United was back at scoring in the 47th minute when leading scorer Kevaughn Frater punched in his 13th goal of the season. The 2-1 advantage would not last as Austin Bold was able to convert their second goal of the night to square the match at 2.

Both teams went into the match tied in fourth place of the USL Western Conference with 32 points each. They only picked up a point for last night’s draw and remain in a tie.

New Mexico United returns to the pitch August 11 for a road date against Portland Timbers 2. Austin Bold FC will host the L.A. Galaxy August 10.