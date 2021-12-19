NM United adds USL Champion Justin Portillo to 2022 roster

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United announced their first new addition to the 2022 roster on Saturday. NM United has signed USL title-winner and regular-season champion and MLS veteran Justin Portillo. The midfielder joins the Black & Yellow following seven total seasons with the Charleston Battery, Real Monarchs, and Real Salt Lake.

Here are some stats:

Played 182 professional matches

Played 14,475 professional minutes

Scored 24 goals

Assisted 23 goals

Scored 10 goals from set pieces

Portillo also helped lead Real Monarchs to the 2019 USL Championship title alongside teammate Kalen Ryden, and while knowing Ryden helped Portillo in his decision to come play for NM United, so did Head coach Zach Prince.

“Zach was a teammate of mine. We actually roomed together a year in Charleston. So, me and Zach have always had a good relationship, he’s one of my good friends. So, I always followed the team and knew a lot about the team even before I signed, and we kind of made it happen. It kind of happened quick”, said Justin Portillo.