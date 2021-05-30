NM United open investigation into alleged racial abuse at Saturday’s game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United are addressing allegations that a fan made racially-abusive remarks toward an opposing team player or players. The club is now launching an investigation along with the United Soccer League.

They were quick to say they will never tolerate any form of hate in the stands or on the field. “If we are able to figure out who made these alleged remarks, we will go forward with a lifetime ban for that individual or those individuals. It’s something we’ll never accept at New Mexico United, period,” said NM United’s Director of Communications David Carl.

Club Statement on last night's match vs. Loundoun United FC. #NMUnited pic.twitter.com/MZAVBVZtTE — New Mexico United (@NewMexicoUTD) May 30, 2021

Few details are known right now, including who was involved or what exactly happened during Saturday night’s match against Loudoun United. A post from New Mexico United states frustration over the outcome of a match or performance is no excuse for any kind of abuse.

Carl could not confirm what led to the reported incident. “We don’t know when it occurred yet. We obviously don’t know who did it, who it was directed at,” Carl said.

The club and USL are looking for video or audio of what happened and are asking anyone with information to reach out to the team. NM United doesn’t know of any other instance of fans being banned.

They also said they won’t tolerate people throwing food, drinks, or anything else at the referees, coaches, or players. That’s something they say they saw Saturday night as well, possibly aimed at the referees. It’s unclear if that involved anyone connected to the reported racial abuse.