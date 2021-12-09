NM Tech Miners in rugby Final Four

SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Tech Miners won the Collegiate Regional Championship for 15’s in rugby last week. The miners got a one-point 21-20 win with under two minutes to play against Humboldt State. That got the miners a title, trophy and spot in the Final Four which to be played this weekend.

The miners are hoping to bring home a national championship. The miners will face St. John’s in the semifinals Friday at 3 p.m. in Houston, TX. A win will put them in the championship Sunday.